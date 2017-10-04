Sixers Youth Foundation, Maestro’s Classic Provide “Cuts for Kids”

The basketball court outside Emlen Elementary in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia transformed into a grooming lounge as Maestro’s Classic and the Sixers Youth Foundation teamed up to dish out free haircuts to the students.

Sixers Forward-Center Richaun Holmes joined in the fun and sat side-by-side with the students of Emlen as he received a touch-up just in time for the Sixers first preseason game of the 2017-18 season on Wednesday.

More than 20 students at Emlen received fresh new looks in celebration of the Sixers Youth Foundation’s Coaching Café program launch at the school on Oct. 5.

Coaching Café is an after-school program that occurs twice a month, which brings students and their family members together for two hours of structured programming.

Each session tips off with 30 minutes of physical activity lead by staff from Up2Us. Following the warm-up, there will be one hour of competition featuring the educational board game Math Hoops. It will all wrap up with a nutritious meal for the students, parents, caregivers and teachers to enjoy together.

The Sixers Youth Foundation partnered with Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development (PHENND) to launch the second year of this early-evening prevention/intervention program at two local schools.

The “Cuts For Kids” event kicked off a string of events that the Sixers Youth Foundation will host in our local communities during Blue Month, presented by Independence Blue Cross. Check back for more updates as the Sixers Youth Foundation continues to positively impact local youth.

Strong Youth. Strong Communities. Promising Futures. SIXERS STRONG.