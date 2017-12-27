Sixers Unveil New 'City Edition' Uniform

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS STAR BEN SIMMONS UNVEILS NEW 'CITY EDITION' UNIFORM INSPIRED BY DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

PHILADELPHIA — DEC. 27, 2017 — The Philadelphia 76ers today unveiled its fourth and final uniform for the 2017-18 season, the “City Edition” uniform, which celebrates the revolutionary spirit of the city of Philadelphia. The uniform’s signature-style lettering and parchment-paper color are inspired by the Declaration of Independence, signed in Philadelphia in 1776. The “76” emblem embroidered on the shorts was influenced by the insignia for the Bicentennial celebration held in Philadelphia in 1976 in honor of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration. The iconic circle of 13 stars on the side of the shorts, and crisp blue, red and white trim around the shoulders and hems, were inspired by the city’s patriotic origins.

The 76ers will debut the new City Edition uniform on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat, which will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, as well as NBC Sports Philadelphia and WPEN, 97.5 The Fanatic. Thereafter, the City Edition uniform will be worn at all 76ers Friday night home games and all home games in April following for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

To enter to win a personalized City Edition jersey and sign up to receive jersey presale notifications, fans should go to Sixers.com/76xStubHub . The microsite, presented by StubHub, is also highlighted by the 76ers City Edition brand film, which authentically connects the uniform theme to the current “Welcome to the Moment” brand campaign through the story of the “signature moments” inspired by fans.

The site also includes a photo gallery of famous 76ers fans and celebrities from sports and entertainment showcasing the new jersey, including Philadelphia Phillies stars Rhys Hoskins and J.P. Crawford, Philadelphia basketball icon and coach of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champion South Carolina Gamecocks, Dawn Staley, boxing legend and Philadelphia native Bernard Hopkins and more.

“We’re excited to unveil the ‘City Edition’ uniform for our incredible fans in Philadelphia as we celebrate this city’s rich history and spirit of revolution,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “With a design inspired by the Declaration of Independence and other historical notes, our City Edition jersey captures the essence of Philadelphia in a manner that can be boldly showcased by the likes of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers roster. We’re fortunate to unveil this fourth and final uniform for the 2017-18 season with our partner, StubHub, and look forward to creating even more special experiences for our fans when we wear the City Edition uniform in 2018.”