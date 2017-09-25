Sixers Announce 2017 Training Camp Roster

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 23, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers today announced the team’s 20-man training camp roster.

The Sixers also agreed to terms with forward Kris Humphries and center Emeka Okafor. See attached for the full training camp roster.

Humphries, a 13-year NBA veteran, has appeared in 800 career games (203 starts) with Utah, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey/Brooklyn, Boston, Washington, Phoenix and Atlanta. The Minnesota native holds career averages of seven points and five rebounds in 18 minutes per game. He averaged a double-double in consecutive seasons from 2010-12 with the Nets.

Originally selected with the second overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the then-Charlotte Bobcats, following an NCAA Tournament win with UConn, Okafor has played nine NBA seasons. He has competed in 590 career games (584 starts) with Charlotte, New Orleans and Washington and holds career averages of 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Training camp will be held at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex from Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 29.

Please note that prior to the start of Media Day on Monday, Sept. 25, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo will be available to the media at 10:30 a.m. All players will be available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

