Philadelphia 76ers and Harris Family Charitable Foundation to Recognize After-School All-Stars

PHILADELPHIA — MARCH 13, 2018 — Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Harris Family Charitable Foundation will host more than 50 youth and volunteers from After-School All-Stars (ASAS) Philadelphia and Camden chapters as the 76ers play the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

The 76ers will recognize ASAS youth Christopher Rodriguez as the Strong Kid of the Game, presented by The Rothenberg Law Firm, for his growth through the program at Conwell Middle School in Kensington.

The 76ers will also present ASAS volunteers Hawa Barry and Christian Watson as recipients of the New Era Tip of the Cap. Barry is a ninth grader at Central High School and returns to volunteer in the ASAS program at Conwell as a volleyball instructor and mentor to students. Meanwhile, Watson is a seventh grader at Mastery Molina Upper School in Camden, New Jersey. He tutors third-grade students and is a notable homework helper. The 76ers will also honor ASAS with a special on-court recognition at halftime.

The night is inspired by the Harris Family Charitable Foundation's support for ASAS' continued expansion throughout the northeast via a three-year, three-city, $900,000 grant. With this three-year, three-city plan, the Harris Family Charitable Foundation aims to bring a high-quality after-school and sports programs to three of its target geographies. Since 2016, the Harris Family Charitable Foundation has launched ASAS programs at four schools in Newark, Philadelphia and Camden.

