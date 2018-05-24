Spotlight | Collective Success Reflected in All-League Honors

by Brian Seltzer
Sixers.com Reporter
Posted: May 24, 2018

Throughout the week, the NBA revealed its 2018 all-league honorees, and on the heels of a breakout season, the 76ers were well-represented.

On Tuesday, Ben Simmons was not only named to the All-Rookie First-Team, but emerged as a unanimous selection to the list. The 21-year old Australian point man averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season, just the second player ever to hit those statistical minimums in his debut campaign (also Oscar Robertson, 1961).

Simmons, one of three Rookie of the Year finalists, was tabbed Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month four out of five possible times (October/November, January, February, March/April), and posted the fifth-most steals in the league.

Wednesday brought with it the announcement of the NBA’s top individual defensive performers from this past year. Robert Covington was one of the headliners, as he received First-Team billing.

Joel Embiid landed on the All-Defensive Second-Team…

...while Ben Simmons, just a rookie, got some love, too.

It was Embiid, however, who ended up taking home the week’s most prestigious recognition. With Thursday yielding news of this year’s All-NBA picks, the All-Star once again found himself grouped among some pretty exclusive company.

The NBA’s annual All-Rookie, All-Defensive, and All-NBA Teams are based on the results of 100 voting ballots cast by a collection of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.

All in all, not a bad week, as the Sixers’ collective success was reflected by the well-deserved achievements of a few of their most impactful players.

 

