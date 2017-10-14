Sixers Waive Three Players

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 14, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard James Blackmon Jr., forward Kris Humphries and center Emeka Okafor, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today.

Blackmon Jr. originally signed with Philadelphia on Aug. 30 after spending time with the Sixers Summer League teams in Utah and Las Vegas. He appeared in four preseason games and averaged 3.0 points in 5.6 minutes per game.

Humphries and Okafor both signed with the Sixers on Sept. 26. Humphries played in three preseason games, while Okafor appeared in four.