Sixers All Over the World | Episode 1

CAMDEN, NJ - Not only do the 76ers have promising prospects producing at a high level at home, but also abroad.

As the highlight package shows, the international players to whom the Sixers hold draft rights are making a difference overseas.

Picked 36th overall this past June, Jonah Bolden has started all 15 games he’s appeared in for Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Australian-born forward is averaging 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes per game, while hitting 15 of his 42 3-point attempts (35.7 3fg%). His highest scoring game came a month ago, when he dropped 20 points on Maccabi Bazan Haifa.

Mathias Lessort, a sturdy 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man chosen 50th this year, has performed well for KK Crvena Zvezda of the respected Adriatic League. He too is a full-time starter, accounting for 10.3 points and 5.11 boards per tilt. The Frenchman has generated one double-double this year, and his most recent outing saw him put up a career-best 19 points.

Then, there’s Anzejs Pasecnicks. Serving as a key reserve for Gran Canaria of the always-tough Spanish ACB league, the 21-year old Latvian center has posted 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game. He was selected 25th in the 2017 draft, and, like Bolden and Lessort, has gained valuable experience this fall in Euroleague competition.

