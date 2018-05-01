Playoffs Notebook | 5.1.18

Finding a Balance

The day after Monday’s 117-101 setback to the Boston Celtics, it was all about perspective for the 76ers, and Brett Brown in particular.

While the team clearly wasn’t happy with how events unfolded at TD Garden the night before, the vibe around the group when it showed up for Tuesday’s practice at the Harvard University basketball gym felt fitting.

There was still an air of earned, upbeat confidence about the Sixers, and rightfully so. After all, their loss to the C’s in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals was only their second defeat in the last six weeks.

At the same time, with Brown setting the agenda for Tuesday’s workout, the Sixers were eager to get down to work, and “reload,” as Brown put it.

The head coach’s mission was to swiftly address the issues that surfaced in Monday’s contest in frank, honest terms, but also in a way that was instructive, and promoted improvement.

“I can say this isn’t who we are, and I believe that, but we have to come out Thursday and show that,” Brown told reporters. “It’s a collaborative thing. That’s what a series does to you. You figure it out, you move on, you do it together, and finding that balance and keeping us together, and reminding them where we were, and where we are, yet saying candidly, we’re not going to win if this happens more and more. We need to fix this.”

After late night and morning full of film study, Brown said that much of what he saw on tape confirmed initial hunches. Jayson Tatum was a tough defensive cover, not just for one Sixer, but several, while Al Horford’s ability to pick-and-pop caused problems.

The wrinkles from the conference semifinal opener that did catch Brown off guard had mostly to do with Boston’s 3-point shooting, and who was making some of the Celts’ perimeter shots. Aron Baynes and Marcus Smart, for instance, aren’t regarded steady 3-point threats, but they both dialed up key triples to aid Boston’s cause in Monday’s win.

“There are parts that didn’t really surprise you, there are other parts you wished you had back,” said Brown, whose Sixers managed five threes, compared to the Celtics’ 17. “They did a great job of making those shots, and we didn’t it. I don’t want to strip it down to that, but there is some truth to that simple notion.”

One of Monday’s biggest bright spots, Joel Embiid believes the Sixers are certainly capable of bouncing back in Game 2.

“I feel like if we make a couple more threes, and we get a couple more stops, with the effort offensively, with our game, I think we’re going to be in a good place on Thursday,” said the All-Star, who tallied 31 points and 13 rebounds versus the Celtics. “It’s going to be a different story."

Keeping it Light

About an hour before Monday’s tip-off, as he was getting stretched out on a training table inside the visitors locker room at TD Garden, Ben Simmons was scrolling through a playlist on his iPhone, and selecting a few tracks to play for all to hear through the phone’s speaker.

There was some AC / DC (like Simmons, the rock and rollers trace their roots to Australia), a little Ozzie, and Mo Bamba, too.

The moment provided a nice snapshot of someone who, despite his inexperience, has been the model of cool during a high-stakes time of year. And Simmon’s at-ease, comfortable demeanor hasn’t been exclusive to the Playoffs.

He carried himself similarly during the regular season, as well.

The act-like-you’ve-been-there-before attitude appears to have had positive ripple effects on the rest of the roster. Many of the Sixers’ green players, like Simmons, have been competing with confidence and composure in the post-season.

“For a lot of us, this is new, so we’re experiencing this all together at the same time, aside from a few vets,” Simmons said. “I think all of us want to reach the same goal in this league, to get a championship ring. Coach knows exactly where we want to be, so for us to do that, we have to stay together as a team.”

Following Monday’s loss to Boston, Simmons was business as usual the next day during the Sixers’ practice at Harvard.

“It’s one of those things where we have to get back on track and stick with the team.”

History Lessons

Hoping broaden the historical horizons of his team, Brett Brown hudled his guys up before Monday’s shootaround, and showed them old footage from the glory days of the Sixers’ long standing rivalry with the Boston Celtics. To the Maine native, the exercise was not only timely, but important.

“Because I grew up in New England, and I’m not young, I get the history of what goes on with our two organizations intimately,” said Brown, who would drive down to the old Boston Garden from South Portland to attend games with his dad, Bob. “To revisit that with my young guys, before we got into X-and-Os and scout tape, there’s really history there. It’s something historic, it’s something very special. The series we’re all about to compete in, there’s a lot that’s gone on long before us that is worth knowing about. I enjoyed educating our young players about that history.”

Joel Embiid started paying closer attention to the rivalry in recent days. Julius Erving, one of the most prominent faces of the Sixers - Celtics clashes of the late 1970s and early 1980s, passed along a message.

“He was just kind of explaining the rivalry, and how intense it gets, and that these are the type of moments I live for, so I’m excited,” Embiid said.

With the latest chapter in Sixers - Celtics lore now being written, Brown’s focus has shifted fully from the past to the present.

“You leave that game last night disappointed,” Brown said Tuesday. “The nostalgic part isn’t even close to what’s on my mind. It’s trying to look at the game, and make it better.”