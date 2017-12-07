Mutually Beneficial Trade Adds Another Respected, Proven Vet to Roster

PHILADELPHIA, PA - In the end, division rivals made for productive trade partners.

As part of a multi-player trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers announced Thursday the acquisition of power forward Trevor Booker. In return, Brooklyn received Jahlil Okafor, shooting guard Nik Stauskas, and a 2019 second-round draft pick.

Via the exchange, the Sixers will add another veteran contributor to their frontcourt. Booker’s split time between the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and the Nets the past eight years.

“Trevor Booker has been a solid and competitive two-way contributor at every NBA stop,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. “Trevor’s abilities should complement our style of play and his experience should add to our bench depth with playoff contention in mind.”

As for Okafor and Stauskas, both of whom have been with the Sixers since 2015, Colangelo wished them well.

“Jahlil and Nik are both quality young men with talent that should keep them productive in this league a long time,” Colangelo said. “We hope they find more opportunity in Brooklyn this season, and thank them for their contributions over the past few years.”

On the heels of signing with Brooklyn as an unrestricted free agent in July of 2016, Booker went on to enjoy a solid run with the Sixers’ Atlantic Division foe. A season ago, he posted 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, both career-high marks, while logging 24.7 minutes per contest, his second-highest average as a pro.

Throughout the first two months of the 2017-2018 campaign, Booker again proved dependable, being used primarily off the bench. The 30-year old opened the season by manufacturing double-doubles in each of the Nets’ first two tilts. Since the Thanksgiving holiday, Booker has generated two more.

“Rarely do you find a trade that seemingly works well for both teams, and I think this one does,” said Brett Brown, who thinks Booker could be used at the four and five spots. “I think that we’re getting a man, a veteran that has been there, done that. There is a a level of toughness and versatility that interests me. He’s shown that he can play, and handle himself like a pro.”

Brown said that Booker’s “professional, incredibly competitive” reputation is appealing, too.

“For all those reasons, I think it seems the trade was a good trade.”

Born and raised in South Carolina, Booker played four seasons at his home state Clemson University, where he established himself as a steady two-way performer. He was originally chosen 23rd overall in the 2010 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, which then shipped him to Washington later in the night.

After four years in D.C., Booker joined the Utah Jazz as a free agent in 2014. He’s averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes for his career.