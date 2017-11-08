Korkmaz Recalled from 87ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 8, 2017 - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that guard-forward Furkan Korkmaz has been recalled from the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League.

Korkmaz was assigned to the Sevens on Nov. 3 and appeared in two games with the team. In a pair of games against the Westchester Knicks, the rookie from Turkey posted 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.

Korkmaz was signed by the Sixers on July 4, 2017 after originally being selected by Philadelphia with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.