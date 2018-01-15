Jackson Signed to Two-Way Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 15, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today that the team has signed guard Demetrius Jackson to a two-way contract.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster. As a two-way player for the 76ers, Jackson will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware 87ers – but, pursuant to the contract signing date, he can spend up to 23 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with the 76ers following the conclusion of the Sevens’ regular season.

Jackson has spent time this season with the Houston Rockets and their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He appeared in 12 games with Houston, averaging 5.3 minutes per game. In the G League, Jackson played in 16 games, posting averages of 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest.

Originally selected with the 45th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Celtics, Jackson has played in the NBA with both Boston and Houston, appearing in a total of 17 games. The second-year pro has played in 48 total G League games with the Maine Red Claws and Vipers, averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.

In his three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, Jackson played in 103 games (88 starts) and averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. In his junior season, he led the Irish in points, assists and steals, helping the team to a 24-12 record and its second consecutive Elite Eight appearance. He was named to the 2016 NCAA Tournament All-Region Team for the East and selected 2016 Second Team All-ACC following his final season at Notre Dame.

In a related move, the team has waived forward James Michael McAdoo. Jackson will wear No. 11 for the 76ers.