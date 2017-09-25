Harris, Blitzer Announce Formation of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced September 25th the formation of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), which will include in its portfolio the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, leading venue Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, the Delaware 87ers, the Binghamton Devils, the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball, and renowned esports franchise Team Dignitas.

HBSE creates a vehicle for Harris and Blitzer to accelerate growth of their holdings through focused resources across their properties, while intensifying exploration of strategic investment opportunities. With a track record of innovation, HBSE positions itself as one of the most pioneering global sports and entertainment businesses, while positively impacting the local communities in which it operates.

HBSE will also bring together some of the most talented and innovative minds in sports and entertainment, led by Scott O’Neil and Hugh Weber, who were named HBSE CEO and HBSE President, respectively. Brad Shron has also been promoted to General Counsel, HBSE.

“As we continue to expand our scope in the world of professional sports and entertainment, we’re excited to launch Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment,” Harris said. “We believe this endeavor allows us to continue to grow strategically and innovatively.”

“We take pride in hiring the best and brightest talent from a variety of backgrounds and industries with the goal of shaping a well-rounded, dynamic organization,” Blitzer said. “HBSE provides a unique opportunity to harness the power of our talented management team and our shared resources to fuel growth and expansion, and a means to accelerate and sustain long-term success.”

The announcement of HBSE’s formation has resulted in several promotions across HBSE properties to provide a structure that enables continued growth in the core properties. The following executives have received promotions and will also contribute to overarching HBSE initiatives:

• Chris Heck to President of the Philadelphia 76ers

• Lara Price to Chief Operating Officer of the Philadelphia 76ers

• Adam Davis, Chief Revenue Officer of the Prudential Center and Devils, will expand his role to run the partnership business for all HBSE properties

• Jake Reynolds to Chief Revenue Officer of the Philadelphia 76ers

• Katie O’Reilly to Chief Marketing Officer for the 76ers

“Led by a visionary and progressive ownership group, our organization is built on the foundation of an incredible culture, a committed team of talented people, and innovative thinking,” O’Neil said. “Our growth mindset, coupled with our focus on leveraging our access, reach and resources to make our communities stronger, continues to differentiate us in the landscape of sports and entertainment. This commitment to growth, which started with the acquisition of the Philadelphia 76ers, has quickly emerged as a growing and dynamic sports and entertainment company. The formation of HBSE is a signal that this is just the beginning to an incredible future.”

“We take great pride in the work we’ve done across our properties in recent years and believe our newfound alignment as Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment will serve as the launch point for future success and opportunity,” Weber said. “We’re looking forward to solidifying a model of growth in our businesses that produces leaders and innovators in sports and entertainment and leaves a meaningful legacy in the communities we serve.”

For more information, visit the HBSE website HERE.