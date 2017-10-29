Fultz Medical Update

Following consultation with several shoulder specialists, including a visit with Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic earlier Sunday, 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

The visit further confirmed that there is no structural impairment to the shoulder, and he will continue his physiotherapy treatment.

Fultz will be reevaluated by Dr. Kibler in approximately three weeks.