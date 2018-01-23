Drew II Signed to 10-Day Contract

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced Tuesday that the team has signed guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract.

Drew has appeared in 26 games (20 starts) this season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, and averaged 11.3 points, 7.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32 minutes per game. Drew’s average of 7.5 assists per game ranks eighth in the G League.

This past summer, Drew played for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League teams in both Las Vegas and Utah. He participated in six games (five starts) across the two leagues and posted 8.3 points and 5.7 assists in 24.9 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-2 guard originally signed with Miami after the 2013 NBA Draft and went on to play for the Skyforce. In all, Drew has played in 120 career G League games, while his 12 games (one start) of NBA experience came with the 76ers in 2014-15.

Drew signed the first of two 10-day contracts with Philadelphia on Jan. 16, 2015, and in his 12 games with the 76ers, posted averages of 3.8 points and 3.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

The son of Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew, Drew II played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, before spending his final season at UCLA. All told, he played in 131 NCAA games (88 starts) and averaged 5.5 points and 4.8 assists in 24.0 minutes per game. He led the ACC in assists in 2009-10 and the Pac-12 in the same category in 2012-13. As a freshman, he was a member of the 2009 NCAA National Champion Tar Heels.

Drew will wear No. 27 for the 76ers.