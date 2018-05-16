Draft Lottery 2018 | Sixers Land 10th Pick, Once Again Hold Multiple First-Rounders

While the 76ers this past season achieved a level of success they hadn't experienced in years, one thing isn't changing. The team will still be in possession of a lottery pick.

Tuesday night at the annual NBA Draft lottery, the Sixers once again benefited from the favorable bouncing of ping pong balls, as the up-and-coming franchise landed the 10th selection in the 2018 draft.

This year could mark the third time in history the Sixers choose 10th. They selected current NBA official Leon Wood at that position in 1984, before taking Elfrid Payton at the 10 slot three decades later.

(Payton, of course, was subsequently dealt to the Orlando Magic on draft night in a swap that netted the Sixers Dario Saric, the 12th pick in 2014.)

In addition to the 10th slot in this year's draft, the Sixers also control no. 26, based on their 52-30 finish to the regular season, which produced the club's first trip to the Playoffs since 2012.

This is the third time in the last five drafts that the Sixers could also go into the draft with multiple first-round picks (also 2014, and 2016).

Had Tuesday's lottery drawing, conducted at the Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago, gone a different way, the Sixers might have very well missed out nabbing a second pick in the first round. That's because the conditions of a 2015 trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, coupled with parameters from last year's first-round pick swap with the Boston Celtics, stipulated the Sixers would have to surrender the pick to the C's if it fell between nos. 2 and 5.

Not only are the Sixers now well-positioned for this year's first round, they have four picks in the second round as well - nos. 38, 39, 56, and 60.

The 2018 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 21st, and will once again be staged at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.