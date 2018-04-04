Game Review | In Detroit, Camaraderie, Chemistry Key Latest Victory

Recap:

When you're on a big enough roll, the wins can come in all shapes and sizes.

For the better part of their late-season surge, the 76ers have left little doubt on the scoreboard.

Wednesday’s stop in the Motor City might have required some extra resiliency down the stretch, but the final outcome remained the same, a Sixers’ triumph.

Withstanding a late push by the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers hung on for a 115-108 victory at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The win marked the Sixers’ 12th straight, matching the team’s longest winning streak since the 1989-1990 campaign, and the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

By toppling Detroit, the Sixers also gained a half game on the idle Cleveland Cavaliers. The clubs are now tied for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“As the season has progressed, we’ve gotten better as a team,” said JJ Redick, who topped the Sixers with 25 points. “We’ve sort of figured it out.”

Despite the Sixers having their way for most of the night, the Pistons refused to go away. They twice sliced the deficit to 10 points in the final two minutes of regulation, then scrapped within six points within the last 30 seconds.

Thanks to clutch contributions from their contingent of veterans, the Sixers had enough to get by. Marco Belinelli supplied 9 of his 19 points in the fourth, while Redick added 7.

Amir Johnson, who posted 6 points in the fourth and finished with 9 points and 10 boards, tacked on a timely lay-up and key free throws late, and helped steer the Sixers to safety.

Adding to the impressive nature of Wednesday’s result was that it came on the second night of a back-to-back, without starters Joel Embiid (concussion, fractured orbital bone) and Dario Saric (right elbow), and against a well-rested, hot opponent facing post-season elimination.

Nevertheless, it was the Sixers that were predominantly the aggressors. Their approach was ultimately rewarded.

“They play for each other,” said Brett Brown. “They really co-exist well. It’s stuff with our culture you’ve been building over the years, and the people we have included into this program have played for each other. I really think they get along well.

After trading leads with Detroit nine times in the first period, the Sixers took off, stringing together a 12-0 surge that carried over into the second frame.

Before Wednesday’s first half came to a close, the Sixers’ margin swelled as large as 19 points, and the lead was 65-49 at the break. At that point, behind a relentless defensive effort, the Sixers had outscored Detroit by a whopping 22-4 differential off turnovers.

Ben Simmons assumed a central role in the Sixers’ strong start. He ended the evening with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Ersan Ilyasova generated his second double-double in a row, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz was used in 15 minutes of the bench, and tacked on 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Camaraderie Stands Out

In the face of adverse circumstances, namely that Joel Embiid has now missed the last four games, and Dario Saric the three straight, the Sixers have still managed to maintain their winning ways.

Brett Brown believes it’s the sign of a group coming together, and sticking together.

“They find ways within the resources we have to continue to play together, and continue to share the ball, and continue to play good defense,” said Brown.

For the 10th time in 11 games, the Sixers handed out 30 assists (32 on 44 made baskets, for a 72.7 assist percentage). Through three quarters, they held Detroit to 39.7 percent shooting, and had forced 15 turnovers.

Even without two starters, Brown’s system has prevailed.

Brown said, “Tonight, we go on the road, and the thing that most stands out is I think the culture of this team, and the teammate-ship is not to be denied. It’s very important.”

Veterans Pay Dividends

To say the least, It’s been a good start to April for the Sixers’ two mid-season veteran additions.

Marco Belinelli, signed in February, has now scored 58 points on 22 for 33 shooting through his first three games of the month.

Ersan Ilyasova, inked at the beginning of March, has posted double-doubles in consecutive starts in place of Dario Saric, and three double-doubles in his last four appearances.

“Both of those guys were in situations where they’re trying to find a home, trying to find ways to have a coach and a program embrace a skill package they bring to the table,” said Brown. “To get them both in a single season...that is rare, and with a good team. They just have added a lot, none more important than the personal side. They’re good people.”

Simmons Pleased With Streak

After JJ Redick netted the Sixers’ first eight points Wednesday night, Ben Simmons followed up the next six.

The rookie point man manufactured 8 points in Wednesday’s opening period, and increased his output to 14 points on 6 for 8 shooting by halftime.

Inside the Sixers’ locker room afterwards, Simmons weighed in on the current state of the team, and what lies ahead.

“I think it’s all coming together at the right time,” said Simmons. “A lot of us in here haven’t played in the playoffs. It’s going to be interesting. As a young team, I think we’re ready, we’re getting there.”

Sixers Social:

This still captured a familiar sight from Wednesday’s first half - Richaun Holmes unleashing some aggression on the rim. En route to registering 9 points by intermission, Holmes scored all four of his field goals on dunks.

For a building that’s been sold out for each home game this year, Friday’s atmosphere at The Center figures to be tough to beat. The Sixers will open their final weekend of play in the regular season by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in a high-stakes clash. Back on March 1st, the Sixers halted an 11-game losing streak against Cleveland with a 103-102 victory at Quicken Loans Arena.