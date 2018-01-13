The BroadCast | 'Sixers in London' Series Recap

Over the course of the 76ers' three-day stay in England, several new episodes of the The BroadCast were released, with the goal of looking at the team's special trip from several perspectives.

If you missed any of our 'Sixers in London' pods when they were first released last week, click the links below to check them out.

The BroadCast: 1/9/2018 - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Meets Thierry Henry

The BroadCast: 1/10/2018 - Examining the European and Middle Eastern Growth of the NBA with Ben Morel

The BroadCast: 1/11/2018 - David Blitzer Discusses the State of the Sixers, and HBSE Philosophies

