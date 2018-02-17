All-Star Weekend | World Domination

It was World domination Friday in Los Angeles.

With a trio of 76ers helping lead the way, Team World routed Team USA, 155-124, in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge at STAPLES Center.

Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Ben Simmons comprised three-fifths of the starting line-up for this year’s international contingent, which beat their American counterparts for the third time since the NBA’s annual rookie-sophomore showcase adopted its current format in 2015.

A two-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, Simmons was steady throughout the evening, posting 11 points, a game-high 13 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals in 22 minutes. He was a perfect 5 for 5 from the field.

It's like they play together all the time. pic.twitter.com/UDrc68Vhf8 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 17, 2018

Saric, appearing in the Rising Stars Challenge for a second year in a row, tallied 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting, including a 4 for 7 effort from 3-point territory. He also handed out 5 helpers.

A busy man at this year’s All-Star Weekend, Embiid started for Team World, but played just under 9 minutes. He finished with 5 points and 2 boards, his evening highlighted by this impressive third-quarter dunk.

Friday marked the fourth time in the five-year Brett Brown coaching era the Sixers sent multiple players to the Rising Stars Challenge.

Sacramento’s Bogdan Bogdanovic was named the competition’s MVP, behind a 26-point, 7 3-pointer showing.

What They’re Saying:

Ben Simmons had positive takeaways from Team World’s victory over Team USA:

"I think the future is in good hands with the players that are coming through now."#NBAAllStar x #KickstartRisingStars pic.twitter.com/Vgjw72ZpZE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Dario Saric’s post-game scrum was crashed by a former teammate from last year:

.@tiagosplitter shows up for @dariosaric's postgame interview and the topic is sharks and Batman.#NBAAllStar Weekend is great. pic.twitter.com/RQCbpe8VWB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 17, 2018

Up Next:

Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge brought to an end Ben Simmons’ and Dario Saric’s involvement in All-Star Weekend. Joel Embiid will become the third Sixer ever to participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, which is set for 8 PM EST Saturday night. The big man said Friday he has MVP honors on his mind for Sunday’s All-Star Game.