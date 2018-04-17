76ers Gaming Club Signs The Raynor Group As Official Gaming Chair Partner

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 20, 2018 — Today, 76ers Gaming Club (GC), the NBA 2K League team of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment portfolio, has named Raynor Group as its Official Gaming Chair Provider. The leading force in the seating industry, Raynor Group will equip 76ers GC players and front office executives with 76ers GC-branded gaming chairs. 76ers GC players will practice on Raynor Group’s gaming chairs that incorporate patented Outlast™ cooling technology, carry the “Certified Space Technology” endorsement and are specially designed to respond to body temperature during intense scrims and competitions. Information on the full line of Raynor Group’s ENERGY gaming chair collection is available at www.RaynorGaming.com

Upon its arrival to its headquarters at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex, 76ers GC’s six recently drafted NBA 2K League players were greeted with the 76ers GC sports car-style, leather-embroidered Raynor gaming chairs. CLICK HERE to download images Raynor Group’s 76ers GC-branded gaming chairs.

“We are thrilled to partner with 76ers Gaming Club during this, the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League,” said Marc Fries, President of The Raynor Group. “We are proud of our new association with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, an organization with whom we have a shared vision and one that is consistently at the forefront of innovation. We are confident that this promising esports franchise presents the perfect foundation upon which to build Raynor’s future in the gaming industry; as we endeavor create a top tier assortment of best in class products incorporating unique technologies that players and fans will crave.”

“Player wellness is of paramount importance to 76ers Gaming Club and the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment family,” said 76ers Gaming Club General Manager Michael Lai. “The partnership with The Raynor Group provides our NBA 2K League Team with gaming chairs that are supportive and comfortable, allowing them to focus fully on the game.”

The two distinct layers of patented Outlast cooling materials in Raynor Group’s gaming model provide gamers two gears that buffer skin temperatures to keep them from perspiring. The chair’s two-gear design absorbs heat at temperatures below normal skin temperature, roughly 84-94 degrees, activates a second gear to keep users “Thermoneutral.” A wire control mechanism for one-touch operation, pneumatic seat height adjustment, tilt tension adjustment with tilt lock feature, recline range of 85 to 145 degrees, molded foam seat and steel back structure for support and comfort, and eight-way adjustable armrests both meet and exceed BIFMA industry standards and give this chair more features than any other on the market today.

At the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft on April 4, 2018, 76ers GC drafted six elite players to the first team in franchise history. The team selected guard Ethan “Radiant” White with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round and shooting guard Antonio “Newdini” Newman with the No. 21 in second round; power forward Mihad “IFEAST” Feratovic, small forward Alexander “Steez” Bernstein, center Tilton “xTFr3sHxX” Curry and point guard Rashann “ZDS” Petty were selected in the following rounds.

With close to 40 years in the seating industry, Raynor Group and its Eurotech brand are counted among the top names in the industry recognized for both quality and service. With an emphasis on design and technology, Raynor Group’s broad and encompassing product range, dedication to the pursuit of new technologies and commitment to quality is a testament to the selective manufacturing and marketing partners, including Tempur-Pedic™ and Outlast™. Raynor Group’s Greenguard™ certification across product line is a testament to their insistence on social awareness and compliance.

ABOUT THE RAYNOR GROUP:

Founded in 1979, The Raynor Group started as a marketing organization for leading office seating manufacturers. Today, The Raynor Group is responsible for manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution for a select group of office seating products that are manufactured and sold worldwide. The Raynor Group is committed to the highest standards of quality, accountability and service. The company's product line of office seating is chosen based on excellence in design, durability and ergonomic efficiency. For more information, visit www.raynorgroup.com

ABOUT 76ERS GAMING CLUB:

76ers Gaming Club (GC) is one of 17 esports teams competing in the NBA 2K League founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Based in the Greater Philadelphia region, 76ers GC draws inspiration from the history of the nation’s revolutionary city, fused with the modern esports fan and player. The team joins Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s dynamic portfolio of leading sports and entertainment properties around the world. For more information, go to https://NBA.2K.com/2KLeague/.

ABOUT HARRIS BLITZER SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) includes in its portfolio the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, leading venue Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, the Delaware Blue Coats, the Binghamton Devils, the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball, renowned esports franchise Team Dignitas and new NBA 2K League Team, 76ers Gaming Club (GC). Led by some of the best and brightest minds across a diverse spectrum of industries, HBSE positions itself as one of the most pioneering, innovative sports and entertainment businesses in the world. HBSE also strives to positively impact the local communities in which it operates through the powerful platform of sports. For more information, visit www.hbse.com.

ABOUT THE NBA 2K LEAGUE:

The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Launching in 2018, the league will feature the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 17 teams will draft players to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The league hosted tryouts in early 2018, followed by a draft in April and the season tip-off in May. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit www.NBA2KLeague.com

# # #

HBSE Public Relations: