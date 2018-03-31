Joel Embiid Medical Update
STATEMENT FROM PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VICE PRESIDENT OF ATHLETE CARE DR. DANIEL MEDINA:
Earlier today, Joel Embiid underwent successful surgery to address a fractured orbital bone in his left eye as a result of a collision in Wednesday night’s game against New York. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jurij R. Bilyk, an orbital/oculoplastics surgeon from Wills Eye Hospital, and Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic/reconstructive head and neck surgeon from Jefferson University Hospital.
There is currently no timetable for Joel’s recovery, and Joel will return to play when it is safe and medically advisable. Joel will have a post-operative examination in approximately 5-7 days, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.