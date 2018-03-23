Game Preview | Sixers vs. Timberwolves

Opponent Outlook

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, the 76ers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. tonight at The Center.

It's the second meeting of the year between the two teams, with the first game being an exciting affair that the Sixers wound up winning 118-112 (OT) in Minnesota on Dec. 12. Joel Embiid totaled 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds that night, while JJ Redick added 26 points of his own.

Against the Magic, the Sixers rode strong second and third quarters to a 118-98 victory. It was a collective team effort, with six Sixers finishing with double-digit points. Ersan Ilyasova led the team in scoring with 18 points (7-11 fg). Joel Embiid wasn't far behind, ending the night with 17 points (6-11 fg) to go along with 9 rebounds. Robert Covington (5-12 fg) and Marco Belinelli (5-10 fg) both contributed 15 points, while Ben Simmons turned in another balanced performance (6 pts, 10 ast, 11 reb). The team also welcomed back Furkan Korkmaz, who was appearing in his first game since December.

Minnesota, playing in the second game of a back-to-back, is fresh off a 108-104 against the New York Knicks. All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves in scoring with 24 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added a double-double of his own, totaling 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves currentlty occupy the Western Conference's 7th seed.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network