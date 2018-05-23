Sixers Youth Foundation Celebrates Local Math Hoops National Championship Participants

The Sixers Youth Foundation recently celebrated Gianni Steele and Miguel Gregory’s selection to the 2018 Math Hoops National Championship. Steele, a sixth-grade student at Camden’s Mastery Schools of Camden – Cramer Upper Hill, and Gregory, a seventh-grade student at Philadelphia’s Southwark Middle School, were chosen from more than 25,000 applicants to makeup the tournament’s field of 20 participants.

Prior to their departure for the National Championship, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation hosted Steele, Gregory and their educators at the team’s executive offices to celebrate their incredible accomplishments. During their visit, both middle school students received a tour of the organization’s offices and training complex, and were presented with their very own personalized authentic team jersey, as well as a 76ers suitcase packed with 76ers swag.

Throughout their visit, Steele and Gregory had the opportunity to meet with several 76ers Executives and staff members, including Lara Price, Chief Operating Officer and Sixers Youth Foundation’s President of the Board; Susan Williamson, Vice President of Business Operations; 76ers legend World B. Free; Executive Chef JaeHee Cho, the 76ers analytics team, the Sixers Dancers and the Sixers Dunk Squad presented by Dunkin’ Donuts. Each one talked to the students about how the principles of mathematics and teamwork factor into each of their daily roles.

Following their visit, Steele and Gregory headed to Detroit to take part in second annual Math Hoops National Championship. Throughout the three-day event, the tournament’s 20 participants, who represented 14 of the NBA’s 30 franchises, not only competed for the title of Math Hoops National Champion, but also took part in a series of fun, engaging and educational events such as the University of Michigan STEM in Sports Experience, and the Epic Hasbro Event.

Sixers Math Hoops is one of the Sixers Youth Foundation’s signature programs. Throughout the program, middle school students work to enhance their mathematics, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills through direct engagement with the real-life statistics of their favorite NBA and WNBA players. In partnership with the education-focused, nonprofit organization Learn Fresh, Sixers Math Hoops currently engages more than 1,300 middle school students, across 34 locations throughout Philadelphia and Camden.