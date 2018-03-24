At the Buzzer | Strong Third Quarter Propels Sixers to Win Over Timberwolves

Recap:

Despite a late rally, the 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 at The Center. The win completed the season sweep over the Timberwolves, and also guaranteed the Sixers will finish with a winning record.

The Sixers ended the first quarter up 32-24, thanks to Dario Saric's 11 points, 9 of which came via three-pointers. Minnesota narrowed the Sixers' lead to seven to end the first half. As has been the theme for the past stretch of games, the third quarter proved to be instrumental in the Sixers' victory. In that period, the Sixers out-scored the Timberwolves 39-19, which was the team's largest margin in a quarter this season. The Sixers remained in control for the remainder of the game, although the Timberwolves made it a 9-point affair late in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid paced the Sixers in scoring, totaling 19 points (6-12 fg). Additionally, Embiid collected six rebounds and blocked three shots. Dario Saric added 18 points of his own, all while shooting 60 percent from the field. Ben Simmons turned in his 10th NBA triple-double, to the tune of 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Marco Belinelli contributed 14 points off the bench, and knocked down three triples.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota in scoring, finishing with 16 points (7-17 fg), along with 8 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng both finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Up Next:

Following the clash against the Timberwolves, the Sixers host the Denver Nuggets Monday at 7 p.m. at The Center.