At the Buzzer | Sixers End Back-To-Back With Dominant Win Over Orlando

Recap

Playing in their second game in as many days, the 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic 118-98, completing the season sweep. With the victory over the Magic, the Sixers reach the 41-win mark for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The Sixers started the game on a 6-0 run, before ending the first quarter up 32-23. The Sixers really took control in the second quarter, ending the period up 70-49, thanks to unselfish offense, with the team recording 20 assists on their 26 made field goals. Additionally, the 70-point halftime total was the sixth time the Sixers posted 70 points in the first half this year. That lead expanded to 35 points in the third quarter. The Sixers didn't look back, keeping their momentum going throughout.

As a unit, the Sixers shot 47.2 percent from the field, as well as 40.5 percent from three-point range. The team also out-rebounded the Magic 64-50.

Ersan Ilyasova led the Sixers in scoring, posting 18 points (7-11 fg), while Robert Covington and Marco Belinelli both finished with 15 points each for the second-straight night. Joel Embiid ended the night with 17 points (6-11 fg), and 9 rebounds, while finishing +24 in 20:10 minutes of action. Ben Simmons contributed 6 points, as well as 10 assists and 11 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz also returned to action for the first time since December.

Rodney Purvis led Orlando in scoring with 19 points (8-12 fg). Aaron Gordon also had a nice outing, recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Up Next:

The Sixer return to action Saturday, as they host the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) at 6 p.m. at The Center.