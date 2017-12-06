The BroadCast | TNT's Aldridge Checks In With Thoughts on Simmons, Embiid, 76ers' Start

A quarter of the way through the 2017-2018 campaign, the 76ers have enjoyed an encouraging start, establishing themselves as a top-8 team in the Eastern Conference.

Without question, the franchise’s two young, budding stars - Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons - have factored heavily in the club’s success. Embiid, according to stats.nba.com, boasts the sixth-highest overall player impact in the NBA, while Simmons ranks fifth and second, respectively, in the league in assists (7.1) and steals (2.3) per game.

On the latest episode of the The BroadCast, first released on Wednesday, December 6th, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Curt Gowdy Media Award recipient David Aldridge joins Sixers.com’s Brian Seltzer to talk about the Sixers’ start, and, in particular, Simmons’ and Embiid’s individual influences. Click below to listen to the complete conversation.

Also, the NBA.com article written by Aldridge that was referenced throughout the interview - “In short order, Ben Simmons becomes force behind 76ers’ rise” - can be found here.

Aldridge, who covers the league for NBA.com and the NBA on TNT, will be in town Thursday for TNT’s nationally-televised broadcast of the Sixers’ home match-up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will mark the NBA on TNT’s first appearance at The Center in nearly five years.

