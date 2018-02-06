76ers to Honor NBA Great Bobby Jones with Sculpture on ‘76ers Legends Walk’

The Philadelphia 76ers will reveal the fifth sculpture installation on “76ers Legends Walk” in honor of NBA champion and 76ers legend Bobby Jones. To tip off the ceremony, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s 76ers Broadcaster Marc Zumoff will welcome attendees and give brief opening remarks. 76ers President Chris Heck, Head Coach Brett Brown and 1983 Champion Clint Richardson will recognize Jones for the contributions he made to the 76ers organization and the game of basketball. Prior to Friday night’s game against the Pelicans, Jones will ring the team’s ceremonial Liberty Bell.

Jones was named to eight straight NBA All-Defensive first teams from 1977-84 and won the first-ever NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 1982-83. During his eight seasons with the 76ers, Jones averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. A four-time NBA All-Star, Jones had his number 24 retired by the 76ers on Nov. 7, 1986. Jones’ 684 blocks rank fifth in 76ers history while his .542 field-goal percentage ranks fourth-best.

Jones’ sculpture will be the second revealed this season, following the unveiling of Maurice Cheeks’, which took place in December. Jones will join 76ers legends Cheeks, Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham and Wilt Chamberlain as he’s immortalized on “76ers Legends Walk” at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

