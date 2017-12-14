76ers Gaming Club (GC) Revealed as Brand Identity For Philadelphia’s NBA 2K League Team

PHILADELPHIA — DEC. 14, 2017 — Philadelphia’s NBA 2K League team revealed today its brand logo and identity as 76ers Gaming Club (GC). Inspired by the city’s revolutionary origins and the modern edge of the esports athlete, the primary logo reflects the number “76” fused into the shape of a bell in tribute to Philadelphia’s iconic Liberty Bell and 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence. 76ers GC is one of 17 teams in the new esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software and is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property. League play commences in May 2018, following a qualifying stage in January, tryouts in February and a player draft in March.

CLICK HERE to download 76ers GC’s new brand marks, the recently unveiled NBA 2K League logo and videos showcasing the ideation behind the creation of 76ers GC’s brand identity.

The first stage of player qualifying for the NBA 2K League will take place online from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2018. Interested participants must win 50 games in NBA 2K18’s 5-on-5 Pro-Am mode on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Players who meet this requirement and have submitted an online application by Jan. 31, 2018, can be invited to the next round of tryouts in February. In the highly-anticipated NBA 2K League’s first-ever draft, teams will have the opportunity to select their own players who will live and train in-market during the season.

“We are excited to unveil 76ers GC’s new brand identity as we welcome another dynamic sports property to the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment family,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “Working alongside the NBA 2K League, we developed a brand identity that pays homage to the revolutionary origins of this city, speaks to the new Philadelphia fan and exemplifies the edge of the esports audience.”

The reveal of the 76ers Gaming Club brand identity and logo occurs just days after the NBA 2K League unveiled its primary logo, which incorporates the colors and shape of the NBA logo and the font of the NBA 2K logo. Absent a human silhouette, the new NBA 2K League logo speaks to the inclusive nature of the league and the opportunity for any type of player to compete – young or old, male or female, based domestically or abroad. A basketball was selected as the centerpiece of the design as it represents the common thread between all NBA 2K League players. The logos were designed by branding agency RARE Design of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

ABOUT THE NBA 2K LEAGUE:

The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Launching in 2018, the league will feature the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 17 teams will draft gamers to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The league will host tryouts in early 2018, followed by a draft in March and the season tip-off in May. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit www.NBA2KLeague.com

ABOUT 76ERS GAMING CLUB:

76ers Gaming Club (GC) is one of 17 esports teams competing in the NBA 2K League founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Based in the greater Philadelphia region, 76ers GC draws inspiration from the history of the nation’s revolutionary city, fused with the modern esports fan and player. The team joins Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s dynamic portfolio of leading sports and entertainment properties around the world. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit www.NBA2KLeague.com

ABOUT HARRIS BLITZER SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) includes in its portfolio the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, leading venue Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, the Delaware 87ers, the Binghamton Devils, the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball, and renowned esports franchise Team Dignitas and new NBA 2K League Team, 76ers Gaming Club. Led by some of the best and brightest minds across a diverse spectrum of industries, HBSE positions itself as one of the most pioneering, innovative sports and entertainment businesses in the world. HBSE also strives to positively impact the local communities in which it operates through the powerful platform of sports. For more information, visit www.hbse.com

