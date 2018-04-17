76ers Gaming Club Announces Jeff Terrell As First-Ever Head Coach

PHILADELPHIA — APRIL 27, 2018 — 76ers Gaming Club (GC), a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property, announced today that Jeff Terrell has been named the team’s first-ever head coach. Terrell will oversee the team’s player management, practice schedule and day-to-day performance.

“We are excited to name Jeff Terrell as the head coach of 76ers Gaming Club,” 76ers GC General Manager Michael Lai said. “Jeff stood out to us immediately, having both an intimate knowledge of the competitive NBA 2K scene and extensive experience coaching traditional basketball. Beyond his experience, Jeff demonstrated a thoughtful approach to the game that will put our players in a position to succeed. We are delighted to have him as our coach, and I look forward to working with him toward our goal of winning a championship.”

Terrell, a former college point guard at Roane State and Murray State, joins 76ers GC after coaching basketball for the past three years at the youth, high school and AAU levels. He most recently served as an assistant coach at Hennessey High School in Oklahoma. The Eagles finished last season with a 25-3 record, No. 4 ranking in the state and an appearance in the state tournament.

The Nashville, Tennessee native started playing NBA 2K after a car accident left him unable to exercise for eight months in 2015. Missing the sport of basketball, Terrell transitioned his game to esports as a point guard under the gamer tag “TheWhiteKite23.” On NBA 2K18's Pro-Am scene, the 28-year-old developed into one of the better point guards in NBA 2K.

“I am beyond grateful to be 76ers Gaming Club’s head coach,” Terrell said. “The chance to coach this team and see the NBA 2K League’s rise in the city of Philadelphia is something special. I look forward to combining my gaming and coaching experience and applying it to this dynamic group of players.”

Terrell is currently working to complete his degree in Business and Human Resources online at Trevecca University. He and his wife, Bailey, have a son, Paxton.

