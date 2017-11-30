76ers and Toyota Assemble Over 5,000 Care Packages As Part of Season of Giving

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their commitment to service, as well as their salute to service when members of the organization assembled over 5,000 care packages for active duty military members and veterans.

In partnership with Toyota, volunteers from the 76ers, along with the Tragedy Assist Program for Survivors (TAPS), and Soldier’s Angels, came together for a day of service at the Camden County Boys & Girls Club. The volunteers teamed up in small groups to assemble more than 2,000 holiday stockings, 2,000 hygiene kits and 1,000 boxed lunches.

The group of volunteers had some familiar faces among them, including 76ers players Amir Johnson, Jerryd Bayless, and T.J. McConnell, as well as Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil.

The over 5,000 packages assembled during the event will be sent to United States military members currently serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as local veterans.

The event was a continuation of the organization’s Stars & Stripes initiative, presented by Toyota that aims to honor the service of the country’s military members, both past and present. It also served as one of the many Season of Giving events the organization will take part in this holiday season.

