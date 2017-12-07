76ers Acquire Trevor Booker From Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 7, 2017 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today that the team has acquired forward Trevor Booker from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for center Jahlil Okafor, guard Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick.

“Trevor Booker has been a solid and competitive two-way contributor at every NBA stop. Trevor’s abilities should complement our style of play and his experience should add to our bench depth with playoff contention in mind,” said Colangelo. “Jahlil and Nik are both quality young men with talent that should keep them productive in this league a long time. We hope they find more opportunity in Brooklyn this season and thank them for their contributions over the past few years.”

Booker, a 6-foot-10 forward, is in the midst of his eighth NBA season. He has appeared in 482 games (160 starts) with Brooklyn, Utah and Washington and holds career averages of 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game. His average of 10.1 points per game in 2017-18 represents a career-best.

Since signing with Brooklyn in the 2016 offseason, Booker has played in 89 games (48 starts) and produced 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.1 minutes per contest. Before joining the Nets, he’d held career averages of 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds through his first six NBA seasons.

Booker was originally selected by Washington with the 23rd pick of the 2010 NBA Draft, following four standout seasons at Clemson. As a senior, he was named All-ACC First Team.

Okafor appeared in 105 games (81 starts) with the Sixers and posted averages of 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 26.2 minutes per game while shooting .510 from the field. He was originally selected by Philadelphia with the third overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and was named NBA All-Rookie First Team after his debut campaign. Okafor played one season at Duke before entering the NBA Draft.

Stauskas was acquired by the 76ers on July 9, 2015 in a trade with Sacramento. In 159 games (62 starts) with Philadelphia, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per game while shooting .347 from three-point range. For his career, Stauskas has appeared in 232 games (63 starts) with Philadelphia and Sacramento. The Canadian was originally selected by the Kings with the eighth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft after two seasons at Michigan.

The 2019 second-round pick was originally acquired on Oct. 27, 2014 in a trade with New York.