Rockets Sign Marcus Thornton

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Marcus Thornton.

Thornton (6-4, 205, Louisiana State) holds career averages of 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 389 career appearances (including 126 starts) over the course of six NBA seasons with New Orleans, Sacramento, Brooklyn, Boston and Phoenix. The Baton Rouge product appeared in 48 games in the 2014-15 season with Boston and Phoenix averaging 7.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. In his first season in New Orleans, Thornton was named to the 2010 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Thornton was originally selected 43rd overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat and was acquired by New Orleans on draft night.