Toronto Raptors and Sun Life Financial Announce Ground-Breaking, Expanded Partnership

TORONTO, ON - (July 6, 2017) – The Toronto Raptors and Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (“Sun Life”) have proudly expanded their long-standing partnership to feature a prominent program in support of diabetes awareness and prevention, and beginning in the 2017-18 season, include the first jersey patch partnership in the team’s history.

“We’re thrilled to announce this new, first of its kind partnership with the Raptors and MLSE,” said Lisa Ritchie, Senior Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life Financial. “These are great brands coming together, connecting with fans of the game and encouraging Canadians from coast to coast to live a healthy and active lifestyle. I look forward to the 2017-18 Raptors season when we officially launch this exciting program in support of diabetes and wellness.”

The Sun Life patch will appear on the front left shoulder of Raptors game jerseys starting next season. Jersey sponsorships will be introduced league-wide beginning next season as part of a three-year NBA pilot program. “This is an exciting time in Raptors’ history and we’re thrilled to share it with Sun Life, an iconic Canadian brand who has been a trusted partner of ours over the past seven years,” said David Hopkinson, Chief Commercial Officer, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. “This partnership, while breaking new sports marketing ground, puts an important issue affecting our community first and represents an initiative that we can all take great pride in.”

Sun Life takes a holistic approach to supporting the well-being of Clients, employees and communities around the world. Since announcing diabetes as its key business and community giving priority across its global footprint, Sun Life has committed over $17 million to the cause.

The Raptors and Sun Life will announce full details about the diabetes programming, and officially unveil the new team jersey featuring the Sun Life logo in fall 2017.

About Sun Life Financial in the community At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we’re proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible TM program. We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 40,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Read more about Sun Life Financial in the community.

About MLSE

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) one of the world's premier sports and entertainment companies, owns the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto FC, Toronto Marlies (AHL), Raptors 905 (NBA D-League), and TFC II (USL). It also owns Air Canada Centre, Maple Leaf Square, two digital channels - Leafs TV and NBA TV Canada and has a partnership with Live Nation - the biggest concert promoter in the world. MLSE has also invested in and operates five of Toronto's sports facilities - Ricoh Coliseum, BMO Field, Kia Training Grounds at Downsview Park, home of Toronto FC's Academy and the First Team's practice facility, BioSteel Centre, the Toronto Raptors’ training facility and the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence, the practice facility for the Maple Leafs and Marlies.