Raptors Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday a five-game preseason schedule. Following training camp September 26-29 in Victoria, British Columbia, the Raptors will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for the first time in franchise history for a pair of games October 1 and 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both games will be played at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus.

The Raptors return to the mainland October 5 to face Portland at Moda Center, before returning to Toronto for their lone preseason contest at Air Canada Centre on October 10 versus Detroit. The preseason finale will take place October 13 at United Center in Chicago.

The 2017-18 NBA season will tip-off Tuesday, October 17. Toronto’s regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE