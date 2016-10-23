Jared Sullinger To Undergo Foot Surgery

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday forward Jared Sullinger will have a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery will be performed Monday afternoon by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York City.

The procedure is a preventative measure to alleviate symptomatic stress reactions. Sullinger’s status will be updated as appropriate.

The Raptors signed Sullinger as a free agent July 14. The four-year veteran has averaged 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 24.9 minutes in 258 regular season games.

The Raptors open the 2016-17 season Wednesday when they play host to the Detroit Pistons at Air Canada Centre at 7:30 p.m. (TSN/TSN 1050 Toronto).