Raptors Sign Kennedy Meeks

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed forward Kennedy Meeks to a contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Meeks, 6-foot-10, 277 pounds, recently participated with the Raptorsʼ entry in NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 15.5 minutes in four games.

Meeks played four seasons at North Carolina (2013-17), averaging 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 21.3 minutes in 144 games. He ranks fifth all-time in school history in rebounds (1,052). As a senior, Meeks helped the Tar heels win the national championship. He averaged career highs in points (12.5), rebounds (9.5) and minutes (24.3) in 40 games. His 152 offensive rebounds were most by a North Carolina player in a single-season since the school starting recording the stat in 1995-96.

In the NCAA Tournament, Meeks averaged 12.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 26.2 minutes in six games. He earned All-Final Four honours after recording a career high-tying 25 points and 14 rebounds in the semifinals versus Oregon. Meeks finished with 69 rebounds in the tournament, the most in any one NCAA Tournament by a Tar Heel.