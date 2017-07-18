Raptors Sign C.J. Miles

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed guard-forward C.J. Miles to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial details were not disclosed. “C.J. is an exceptional shooter and adds versatility to our perimeter game,” said Raptors President and General Manager Masai Ujiri. “We are excited to add a player with experience level to our core group.”

Miles, 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, holds career averages of 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 715 games through 12 NBA seasons with Indiana, Cleveland and Utah. He is a career .316 (1,008-for-2,795) three-point shooter and has made at least 100 three-point field goals in five of the last seven seasons (2010-17), including each of the last three.

Miles spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Pacers, averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. He shot a career-best .413 (169-for-409) from three-point range. His 169 three-pointers made in 76 games ranked were a single-season career-high and ranked seventh among Eastern Conference players.

Miles played three seasons (2014-17) for Indiana averaging 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 210 games. He averaged a career-best 13.5 points during the 2014-15 campaign. Prior to joining the Pacers, he averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 116 games over two seasons (2012-14) with Cleveland. Miles spent the first seven years of his NBA career (2005-12) with the Jazz, averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 389 appearances.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Miles was selected 34th overall by Utah in the 2005 NBA Draft following a standout career at Skyline High School. He was named All-Dallas Area Player of the Year by the Dallas Morning News and was a 2005 McDonaldʼs High School All-American.