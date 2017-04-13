Raptors To Open Playoffs Saturday

Posted: Apr 13, 2017

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they will open the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Air Canada Centre versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 p.m. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre.

The series will shift to BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee for Games Three and Four on Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Toronto, Milwaukee and Toronto, respectively.

Sportsnet will televise Games One, Four and Six with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call. TSN will air Games Two, Three, Five and Seven with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Games One, Two and Five will be broadcast on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones, Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton) and Games Three and Four on Sportsnet 590 The FAN (with Eric Smith and Paul Jones).



TORONTO RAPTORS 2017 PLAYOFFS – ROUND ONE


GAME
DATE
LOCATION
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
One
Saturday, April 15
Air Canada Centre
5:30 p.m.
ESPN/Sportsnet ONE
TSN 1050
Two
Tuesday, April 18
Air Canada Centre
7 p.m.
NBA TV/TSN
TSN 1050
Three
Thursday, April 20
BMO Harris Bradley Center
8 p.m.
NBA TV/TSN
FAN 590
Four
Saturday, April 22
BMO Harris Bradley Center
3 p.m.
TNT/Sportsnet
FAN 590
*Five
Monday, April 24
Air Canada Centre
7 p.m.
NBA TV/TSN
TSN 1050
*Six
Thursday, April 27
BMO Harris Bradley Center
TBD
TBD/Sportsnet
TBD
*Seven
Saturday, April 29
Air Canada Centre
TBD
TNT/TSN
TBD

 

Tags
Raptors, press releases

Related Content

Raptors

press releases