Raptors To Open Playoffs Saturday

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they will open the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Air Canada Centre versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 p.m. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre.

The series will shift to BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee for Games Three and Four on Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Toronto, Milwaukee and Toronto, respectively.

Sportsnet will televise Games One, Four and Six with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call. TSN will air Games Two, Three, Five and Seven with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Games One, Two and Five will be broadcast on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones, Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton) and Games Three and Four on Sportsnet 590 The FAN (with Eric Smith and Paul Jones).







TORONTO RAPTORS 2017 PLAYOFFS – ROUND ONE