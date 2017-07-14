Raptors Complete Trade With Indiana

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have acquired the draft rights to forward Emir Preldzic (PRELD-zich) from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Cory Joseph.

Preldzic, 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, began playing professionally in 2003 and spent eight seasons (2007-15) with Fenerbahçe Ülker (Turkey) of the EuroLeague. He played the past two seasons with Darüşşafaka (2015-16) and Galatasaray (2016-17) in the Turkish League. Preldzic, a native of Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, was selected 57th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2009 NBA Draft. His draft rights have also been held by Cleveland, Washington, Dallas and Indiana.

Joseph averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists during 160 regular-season games (26 starts) over two seasons with Toronto. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30 playoff games. Joseph, a native of Pickering, Ontario, was the second Canadian to appear in an NBA game for the Raptors. He signed as a free-agent July 9, 2015.