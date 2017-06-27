Raptors Announce NBA Summer League Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their 17-man roster for NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas. Current Raptors Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet will headline this year’s squad. First- round draft pick OG Anunoby will not participate in the tournament while he recovers from a right knee injury. Raptors assistant coaches Jama Mahlalela and Patrick Mutombo will serve as the team’s coaches.

Poeltl returns to NBA Summer League after averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 25.1 minutes in five games last summer. He averaged 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 minutes in 54 games (four starts) during his rookie campaign with the Raptors. Poeltl scored in double digits three times and led the team in rebounds twice. He also appeared in six playoff contests.

Siakam played one game with the Raptors’ entry in NBA Summer League 2016. During his rookie season, he averaged 4.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.6 minutes in 55 games (38 starts). Siakam scored in double figures four times and grabbed 10-or-more rebounds twice. He started the first 34 games of the season, averaging 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 18.5 minutes. Siakam appeared in two playoff games.

VanVleet averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 16.0 minutes in five games with the Raptors’ Summer League squad last year. He posted averages of 2.9 points and 7.9 minutes in 37 games during his rookie season. VanVleet scored in double figures three times and played in seven postseason games.

NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas will feature a record 24 NBA teams in a tournament-style schedule which concludes with a championship game for the fifth consecutive year. Teams will compete in three preliminary round games from July 7-11, before being seeded in a tournament that starts July 12 and culminates with the championship game July 17. Each team will play at least five games.

This year marks Toronto’s 10th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-17). The Raptors finished NBA Summer League 2016 with a 4-1 record after reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament. Toronto holds an overall mark of 24-21 (.533) at the event.

The Raptors open the preliminary round Friday, July 7 versus the New Orleans Pelicans at Cox Pavilion (3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET). All games will be played on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.