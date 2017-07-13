Raptors Acquire Hamilton From Nets

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have acquired centre Justin Hamilton from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward DeMarre Carroll, a future firstround pick and a future second-round pick.

Hamilton, 7-foot, 255 pounds, averaged 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 18.4 minutes in 64 games (seven starts) last season for Brooklyn. He scored in double figures 14 times, including a career-high 21 points November 9 at New York. A native of Newport Beach, California, Hamilton was selected by Philadelphia in the second-round (45th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Carroll averaged 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 27.2 minutes in 98 games (94 starts) with Toronto. He signed as a free-agent July 9, 2015.