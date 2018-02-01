Kyle Lowry To Participate in 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest

The NBA announced Thursday guard Kyle Lowry will participate in his third consecutive Three-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 32nd JBL Three-Point Contest is part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, which also includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and Verizon Slam Dunk. Lowry is one of four 2018 NBA All-Stars in the competition, along with the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George and the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson. The eight-player field also features defending champion Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, the Miami Heat’s Wayne Ellington and the LA Clippers’ Tobias Harris.

Lowry is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 assists and a career-high 6.0 rebounds in 46 games this season. He is shooting .386 (133-345) from beyond the arc and ranks eighth in the NBA in three-pointers. He has made multiple three-pointers in 35 games, including a career-high eight Nov. 29 versus Charlotte.

A native of Philadelphia, Lowry will make his fourth straight appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. He was selected by the coaches as a reserve and will join teammate DeMar DeRozan on Team Stephen. Head coach Dwane Casey and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the All-Star Game.

JBL Three-Point Contest Rules

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points. The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first-round advance to the championship round.