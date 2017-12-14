Raptors Uprising GC Unveils Team Identity As It Joins NBA 2K League For 2018 Launch

With the launch of the NBA 2K League in 2018, MLSE and the Toronto Raptors organization announced today that the team’s entry into the new esports league will be called Raptors Uprising Gaming Club (GC) and unveiled the team logo.

The esports logo leverages a familiar design element pulled from the side panel of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors current jersey, a chevron. The esport’s team will also reflect the same ‘outsider’ attitude that differentiates the team from the rest of the league.

Co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the NBA 2K League will feature the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 17 teams will draft gamers to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs.

The first stage of qualifying for the NBA 2K League will take place from Jan. 1-31, 2018. All prospective players, 18 years or older, need to win 50 games in NBA 2K18’s Pro-Am mode on Playstation 4 or Xbox One and complete an online application by January 31. Players who meet these requirements can be invited to the next round of tryouts held in February 2018. After the final round of tryouts in February, the best players will be selected for an official league draft in March where each team will select five players who will play the game using unique characters. Tip-off of competition will begin in May of next year.

“We’re thrilled about this unique opportunity to connect with a large number of fans in a new way,” said Dave Hopkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at MLSE. “We look forward to working closely with the league, and our 16 partner teams, to create an exciting new sports and entertainment property and fan experience.

For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit www.NBA2KLeague.com.

For more information about Raptors Uprising GC, visit raptorsuprisinggc.com