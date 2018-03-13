Week 22 Power Rankings: Toronto Raptors rise to No. 1 with big win over Houston Rockets

We watch the Toronto Raptors. We see them end the Houston Rockets' 17-game winning streak and build a four-game lead (in the loss column) atop the Eastern Conference. We note that they're the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

We watch the Cleveland Cavaliers. We see them lose two games in L.A. We note that they're 14-19 since Christmas and have been outscored by four points over the course of the season. Through all their roster changes, ups and downs, they've been simply mediocre.

So ... Is this the year that LeBron James doesn't make The Finals? Are we ready to make that call with the playoffs 33 days away?

This is easily James' worst team in the last eight years, but we still haven't seen a healthy, post-trade-deadline Cavs roster, with Kevin Love having been out for almost six weeks now. We saw the Cavs flip the switch and sweep the Raptors (who had a much better regular-season point differential) last year.

This season, both in Cleveland and in Toronto, feels much different. But we'll just have to wait until April or May before this drama unfolds. For now, the Raptors are No. 1 and the Cavs most definitely are not.

Plus-minus stud: Rudy Gobert (UTA) was a plus-83 in four games last week.

Plus-minus dud: Elfrid Payton (PHX) was a minus-78 in three games last week.

Hero team of the week: Utah (4-0) -- The Jazz's week included two road wins (by a total of 37 points) over teams - Indiana and New Orleans - that have otherwise been playing well of late.

Zero team of the week: Grizzlies (0-4) -- The Grizzlies' losing streak reached 17 games with a 34-point loss in Dallas. P.S. The Mavs aren't very good.

East vs. West: The West is 203-173 (.540) against the East in interconference games after going 10-7 last week.

Toughest schedules so far: 1. Dallas, 2. Philadelphia, 3. Chicago

Easiest schedules so far: 1. Indiana, 2. LA Clippers, 3. Cleveland

Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

High jumps of the week: Dallas (+3), Miami (+2), Toronto (+2)

Free falls of the week: Atlanta (-2), Cleveland (-2), New York (-2)

Team to watch in Week 22: San Antonio -- We await the return of Kawhi Leonard. He won't play in Houston on Monday, but it would be a big help if he came back for critical home games against New Orleans and Minnesota on Thursday and Saturday.

* * *

