Game Rap: Raptors 105, Nuggets 102

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Kyle Lowry put the Raptors ahead by three on a driving layup with 45.3 seconds remaining. The Nuggets had three opportunities to tie the game on three-pointers but were unable to connect and the Raptors collected their second victory of the season with a 105-102 decision over the Denver Nuggets.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

After giving up a 19-point lead, the Raptors needed Kyle Lowry to come up big late. Denver wasted little time in the fourth, turning a four-point deficit to start the quarter into a five-point lead with 7:21 on the clock. The Raptors looked to their All-Star point guard to reverse course. Lowry scored 12 of Toronto’s 17 fourth quarter points, including the go-ahead bucket.

EXPLOSIVE THIRD

After leading throughout the first half by as many as 19 points, the Raptors fell asleep defensively in the third quarter. Denver dropped a 35-point quarter on Toronto as the Nuggets shaved nine-points off the halftime lead to go into the fourth trailing by just four.

RAPTORS PLAYERS OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry were fantastic against the Nuggets. Lowry scored 29 points, with 12 coming in the fourth as the Raptors scrambled to get out from a five-point deficit after leading for much of the game. Lowry connected on 10-of-20 field goal attempts, 8-for-10 free throws, and added fie rebounds, seven assists and three steals. DeRozan topped 30 points for his third consecutive game, scoring 33 points on 13-for-26 shooting. He went 7-for-9 from the free throw line and added five rebounds, an assist and a steal. His latest 30-point performance also made him the first player to score 30 points in three consecutive games without a three-pointer since Kobe Bryant in 2005.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie Jakob Poeltl’s opportunity arrived when reserve big man Lucas Nogueira went down with an ankle sprain in Toronto’s preseason finale against the Washington Wizards. Although he’s been playing more minutes than anyone on the coaching staff would have expected to start the season, Poeltl has impressed with his poise, basketball IQ, and defence. Raptors head coach Dwane Casey singled out Poeltl’s pick-and-roll defence, and praised the rookie for how quickly he learns from his mistakes. Although his contributions won’t always show up on the boxscore, he’s making an impression.

How you say "Naw, Fam" in Austrian? #WeTheNorth A video posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT

THAT'S A RAP…

“I don’t get caught up in what anyone says. I just try to get the job done however I can. It doesn’t matter. As long as we go out there and win, that’s all I care about.”

- DeMar DeRozan on sticking to his game and knowing what works for him

BY THE #’S

47…Percent shooting for Toronto, 41 for Denver.

5…Blocked shots for Patrick Patterson, a career-high. Patterson also added three points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 33 minutes.

58…Points in the paint of the Raptors compared with 46 for the Nuggets.

25…Just 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc for Toronto (4-for-16). Denver shot 41 percent from deep (9-for-22).

6…Players in double figures for the Nuggets, including all five starters. Danilo Gallinari, Will Barton and Emmanuel Mudiay each scored 16 points.

THEY SAID IT…

“I thought Poeltl did a heck of a job in his pick-n-roll defence. He was up and moving his feet, cut him off and went vertical at the rim. It was beautiful and that is where we have to get all of our bigs doing that.”

- Dwane Casey praising rookie Jakob Poeltl’s efforts on the defensive end

“It’s not even specific things. I just learn how to play. With every game, you learn how to play a little better. You pick up little things here and there that you missed on in your first game, and then in your third game you’re better prepared for it. Things aren’t as surprising anymore as they are in the first game. That’s a process that gets better and better throughout the season. The more games I play, the easier it’s going to get.”

- Jakob Poeltl on what he’s learning as each game goes on

"I'm just trying to get him some help. That's all i'm trying to do, get him some help. This guy is playing unbelievable basketball. Averaging over 30 points, shooting, I don't know his percentages, it don't even matter. Just playing the way he's supposed to play and the way he knows how to play. No matter what anybody ever says, he's productive and he's playing really good basketball.”

- Kyle Lowry on another 30-point night from DeMar DeRozan

“DeMar’s been great. His offensive force he’s playing with right now is unreal. Kyle stepped up tonight and gave him a little boost. DeMar’s playing at a very high level offensively. We’ve gotta maintain that and not wear that out, but he’s been doing a great job. His leadership and Kyle’s leadership has been big time.”

- Dwane Casey on the play of his backcourt

UP NEXT:

The Raptors head to Washington for their first road game of the season against the Wizards on Wednesday at 7 P.M. ET.