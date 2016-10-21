Game Rap: Raptors 82, Wizards 119

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

he Wizards outscored Toronto 28-10 in the third quarter to take a dominating 93-66 lead into the fourth. With the game already out of reach for the Raptors, Washington rolled on to the 119-82 victory. The loss wraps up a 4-3 preseason record for Toronto.

FURIOUS FINISH

The Raptors were ahead by a point after three and things remained tight in the final frame. Fans in Calgary were treated to an intense fourth that went down to the wire with a crunch-time intensity that made it feel like a regular season contest.

A START TO FORGET

Throughout the preseason, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has been on his team about starting games properly and coming out with the right energy. This did not happen on Friday night as the Wizards reeled off a 39-point first quarter, making a ridiculous 14-of-19 field goals to take a 16-point lead after one. Although the energy from Toronto was better in the second quarter, things again fell apart in the third and the Wizards took advantage, blowing the game open.

ROSS RETURNS BEBE LEAVES

Terrence Ross made his return to the floor after missing the previous three games with a sore knee. Ross played 10 minutes and finished with three points and an assist, making 1-of-2 field goals. Lucas Nogueira came off the bench to play just eight minutes before leaving with a sprained ankle. He did not return. Jared Sullinger missed the game because of the sore foot that has kept him sidelined for much of the preseason and Cory Joseph sat out with flu-like symptoms.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

On a night where little came easy for Toronto, DeMar DeRozan was the lone Raptors player to get things rolling offensively. Continuously praised by the Wizards broadcasting crew for his scoring skills, DeRozan led all scorers with 34 points in 30 minutes of action. He shot 11-for-24 from the floor and made 11-of-12 free throws. He added two rebounds and three steals in the loss.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fred VanVleet capped off his preseason with another solid outing as he continued to give his best audition to earn Toronto’s final roster spot. VanVleet played 24 minutes against the Wizards, scoring just three points, but he had a team-high six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Most importantly, he was active on a night where energy was lacking.

BY THE #’S

33…Assists for the Wizards, just eight for Toronto. John Wall (11) and Bradley Beal (nine) each recorded more assists than the Raptors.

58…Percent shooting for Washington, 35 percent for Toronto. The Raptors had four made three-pointers in the game, while the Wizards connected on 14 attempts from deep.

50…Rebounds for the Wizards, 36 for Toronto.

15…Points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and a steal for Wizards point guard John Wall. Bradley Beal added 19 points, two rebounds and nine assists, as all five Wizards starters reached double figures in scoring.

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will tip off the 2016-2017 NBA season at the Air Canada Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 P.M. ET.