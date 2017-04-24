2017 Playoffs: Game 5 Recap - Raptors 118, Bucks 93

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

DeMar DeRozan knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Raptors ahead by 23 with 2:46 remaining. After leading by 11 at the end of the first quarter, the Raptors stayed in front the rest of the way through to collect a 118-93 victory and take a 3-2 series lead.

STARTING STRONG

The Raptors got off to the start they wanted on Monday. On the defensive end, they held the Bucks to 40 percent shooting, forcing Giannis Antetokounmpo into a 1-for-6 start. Offensively, the Raptors shot 50 percent in the opening quarter thanks to a balanced scoring effort as Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell each scored nine points and DeMarre Carroll added seven points. The Bucks were led offensively by six points apiece from Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe. The Raptors pressured Milwaukee into five turnovers in the first quarter, scoring 10 points off their miscues, leading the Bucks 9-0 in second chance points. At the end of the first 12 minutes of the game Toronto held a 31-20 advantage.

KEEPING THE DISTANCE

After shooting 40 percent in the opening quarter, the Bucks found a groove offensively in the second, making 67 percent of their field goals. They were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who, after starting the game 1-for-6 from the floor, had a perfect second quarter, making all six of his attempts and scoring 13 points. Though Toronto couldn't stop Milwaukee, the Bucks didn't really slow the Raptors, either. Toronto shot 59 percent in the second, as Kyle Lowry scored 12 of the team's 26 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Toronto stretched the lead to 19 points midway through the second quarter on a jump shot from Patrick Patterson, but Milwaukee closed the half on a 16-6 run to trim Toronto's halftime advantage to 57-48. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 16 points in the half, while Lowry led the Raptors with 12 points and Serge Ibaka added 11 points.

WE THE NORM IN THE THIRD

A season ago, in Toronto's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, Norman Powell came off the bench to help lead a furious second-half comeback. He says that fans still tweet him clips of the game-tying dunk he had in the fourth quarter. In Monday's Game 5, Powell started his second game of the series and he contributed a perfect third quarter to keep Toronto in front and turn a nine-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage going into the fourth. Powell scored 12 of Toronto's 33 points in the third, on a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Toronto shot 67 percent in the quarter, while holding the Bucks to 41 percent as the Raptors outscored Milwaukee 33-25 in the third.

FINISHING LIKE THEY STARTED

The fourth was all Toronto as Milwaukee did not get any closer than 14 in the quarter. The Raptors offence continued to benefit from open looks and the extra pass as Toronto shot 60 percent in the quarter and the Bucks were unable to make up any ground after opening the final quarter behind the 17 points. A DeMar DeRozan 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining put Toronto ahead by 23 and led to both teams pulling their starters and putting in their reserves. After weathering multiple 9-0 runs by the Bucks in the first half, Toronto was solid on both ends of the floor in the second as it took a 3-2 game series lead in dramatic fashion on the ACC floor.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Norman Powell was brilliant in Game 5 for Toronto. Starting his second consecutive game of the series, Powell went off for a team-high 25 points in 35 minutes. He shot 8-for-11 from the floor, 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and 5-for-5 from the free throw line while adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. The Raptors were a +23 when Powell was on the floor.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMarre Carroll got off to a strong start, helping Toronto build its 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Carroll finished with 12 points in 22 minutes, adding six rebounds, and two steals. Serge Ibaka had another huge effort early, firing up his team and the arena as he added 19 points in 25 minutes. Ibaka shot 8-for-10 from the floor while adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal and three empathic blocked shots.

THAT'S A RAP...

"We've got to treat it like Game 7, period. Nothing else to it. Treat it like a Game 7. We can't be happy with these last two games, we've just got to treat this next game like it's Game 7."- DeMar DeRozan on the mindset heading into Game 6 in Milwaukee on Thursday

BY THE #'S

58...Percent shooting for Toronto, 50 percent shooting for Milwaukee.

40...Rebounds for the Raptors, 22 for the Bucks. Toronto also held Milwaukee to just two offensive rebounds.

28...Assists for Toronto. Kyle Lowry led the way with a team-high 10 assists to go with 16 points, three rebounds and three steals. When Lowry was on the floor, the Raptors were a +29 in the game.

18...Points, three rebounds, six assists and a steal for DeMar DeRozan in 34 minutes on 50 percent shooting.

15...Turnovers for the Bucks leading to 28 points scored by the Raptors. Toronto turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 22 points scored by Milwaukee.

THEY SAID IT...

"I've always said that we play better with our backs against the wall. It's a tough way to live, but I love our team's resilient personality. I wish we wouldn't have to have a stinker before we played that way, but if we can consistently get everybody at their potential level I think we'll be in good shape. But, tonight, DeMar [DeRozan] had a huge bounce back night. I thought [Norman Powell] stepped in and carried his load. P.J. [Tucker] did an excellent job on [Giannis] Antetokounmpo."

- Dwane Casey on a hard-fought victory

"That's what he's about. That's what he does. He goes out and sacrifices himself for the team to get the win. He's done what he has to do for us to get the win. That's Kyle Lowry."

- P.J. Tucker on Kyle Lowry's effort playing through a sore back

"I'm alright. This is the playoffs. The opportunity to play, enjoy my teammates and a great game, be out there with my guys. There's nothing like that. For me, I'm going to take the bumps and bruises to be able to go on the floor and be with our guys, especially with the way Norm played tonight, it made it way more worth it."

- Kyle Lowry on how his back felt after the game

"For me it's all about just preparing myself. Setting expectations, setting a goal for me and not stopping until I reach it. Giving myself up for the team and trying every day to get better whether it's coming off the bench, cheering for Kyle and DeMar, the guys on the floor, going in there making hustle plays, focusing on the defence, pushing the ball in transition, it's all about giving myself up for the team and just personally for myself trying to accomplish the things that I have set out for myself within the aspect of the team."

- Norman Powell when asked about his journey and how his game as grown

"He's a spark plug. He's an x-factor. So many times people are worried about DeMar and Kyle and rightfully so, that the next spark plug, that next guy, that next instigator is the guy. In this series he's been the x-factor. The next series, the next game, it may be a different story. He's done an excellent job of playing off those two and taking what the game is giving him, whether it's a 3-point shot or attack to the basket."

- Dwane Casey on Norman Powell's impact in the series

UP NEXT:

The series returns to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Thursday, time TBA.