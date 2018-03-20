Game Preview: Raptors at Magic

Toronto Raptors (52-18)@ Orlando Magic (21-49)

When: Tuesday, March 20th, 7P.M. ET

Where: Amway Center

Broadcast info: TSN2, SN590

LAST MEETING

Toronto earned a 117-104 victory against the Magic in the last meeting between the two teams, in Orlando, on Feb. 28. The Raptors erupted for a 42-point first quarter, leading by five after the opening 12 minutes, but the Magic kept things close throughout, until the fourth quarter where the Raptors closed the game on a 20-8 run. Pascal Siakam scored 10 of his 14 points in the final quarter, while Fred VanVleet added six points in the frame. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 21 points in the game, while Kyle Lowry added 17 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. The Magic were led by 17 points from Mario Hezonja off the bench, and 17 points from Evan Fournier.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For Toronto, Fred VanVleet is questionable with a right hand contusion. VanvVleet missed Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. For the Magic, Evan Fournier (sprained MCL left knee) is out, as is former Raptors guard Terrence Ross (sprained right MCL, non-displaced fracture of right tibial plateau).

Streak snapped: The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Toronto's season-high, franchise-high tying 11-game winning streak on Sunday, defeating the Raptors 132-125 in an afternoon matinee. Russell Westbrook delivered another triple-double for the Thunder, finishing with 37 points, 13 rebounds , and 14 assists, including 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back: Tuesday's game will be the first in a road back-to-back for the Raptors. Following the contest with the Magic, the team will fly immediately to Cleveland, to prepare to take on the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. This is the team's final back-to-back with both games being played on the road.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Road warriors: Though the Thunder snapped Toronto's streak of consecutive games won, the Raptors have another streak on the go: consecutive road wins. The Raptors have currently won a franchise-record eight straight on the road, and have the fourth-best road record in the league at 23-12. The franchise record for road victories in a single-season is 24, set during the 2015-16 season.

Powell back: Norman Powell returned to the lineup against the Thunder, playing 13 minutes. Powell finished with six points and two assists in his first game back after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain sustained during a basketball workout. Though Powell returned, Fred VanVleet sat for Sunday's contest, because of a wrist contusion. Delon Wright stepped up in his absence, recording a career-high eight assists to go with 15 points in the loss.

Double-double: Kyle Lowry recorded a 22-point, 10-assist double-double on Sunday. It was his 21st double-double of the season, and tied him with Damon Stoudamire (86) for fifth on Toronto's all-time list. Jonas Valanciunas leads all Raptors with 23 double-doubles this season, and is second on the all-time list, with 129 double-doubles. Chris Bosh is the franchise leader, with 239 double-doubles during his Raptors tenure.