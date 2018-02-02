Game Preview: Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (29-22) @ Toronto Raptors (34-16)

When: Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: SN1, SN590

LAST MEETING

Toronto last saw Portland on the road at the end of October, in a game with plenty to remember. The Raptors held the Blazers to just six points — and one field goal — in the second quarter to build a 54-35 lead at the halftime break. Though Damian Lillard scored 36 to lead Portland, the Blazers wouldn't get closer than 13 in the second half and entered the fourth trailing by 20 points. The Raptors were without Jonas Valanciunas who had an ankle injury, and Serge Ibaka who had swelling in his knee. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Kyle Lowry added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For Toronto, C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore left knee. For the Blazers, the injury report is still to be decided.

Player of the Month: The NBA announced on Monday that DeMar DeRozan was the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in January. This was the third time DeRozan has received the honour in his career and came in a month where he averaged 25.3 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Home team: Friday's game against the Trail Blazers will kick off a four-game homestand, Toronto's longest of the season. After Portland, the Raptors will host the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks before heading out on the road on Feb. 11 to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Welcome Toronto: The game will also be Toronto's third Welcome Toronto night of the season, with six nights scheduled. Look for the Raptors to wear their black-and-gold uniforms and play on the black-and-gold court once again.

Letting it fly: The NBA announced on Friday that Kyle Lowry will participate in the three-point contest on All-Star Saturday night in Los Angeles later this month. This will be the third consecutive year Lowry has participated in the event, and he will compete against Bradley Beal, Paul George, Klay Thompson, defending champion Eric Gordon, Devin Booker, Wayne Ellington and Tobias Harris.

Familiar faces: Head coaches Dwane Casey and Terry Stotts have history dating back to when both were assistant coaches under George Karl for the Seattle Supersonics. The duo were also both assistants under Rick Carlisle for the 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks. Raptors guard Delon Wright is the younger brother of former Blazers Dorell Wright, who played for Portland from 2013-2015.