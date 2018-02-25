Nightmarish first half digs deep hole as Pistons get buzzed by Charlotte

Blake Griffin scored 20 points and hit 10 of 18 shots as the Pistons fell at Charlottte
Kent Smith (NBAE/Getty)
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Feb 25, 2018

CHARLOTTE – Stan Van Gundy didn’t intend to have both Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin off the court at the same time for anything approaching an extended period. And, in fact, he didn’t.

It was barely three minutes of the second quarter – long enough for the game to slip away, as it turned out.

The memory of Friday night and Boston’s 65-21 bench domination fresh, perhaps Van Gundy passed on earlier chances to take Griffin out of the game. It’s usually well before 10 minutes have lapsed, which is when he summoned Anthony Tolliver to get Griffin in Sunday’s 114-98 loss to Charlotte.

“We’re just having so much trouble when we go to the bench,” Van Gundy said. “And we were playing decent there for a while, so we tried to run it out. And then we ended up with all five bench guys in there and it collapsed and then we couldn’t get it back.”

That’s it, in a nutshell. The Pistons trailed by four with three minutes left in the first quarter, by eight when Griffin sat and by 13 two minutes later at the first-quarter buzzer. Drummond joined him on the bench to start the second quarter. When Van Gundy rushed Griffin back into the game at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter, the deficit had swelled to 21.

The three minutes Van Gundy went without one of his two star big men on the court saw the Pistons’ chances for getting a much-needed road win – they’ve won once on the road since Reggie Jackson went down on Dec. 26 – greatly diminished. For the second straight game, the Pistons gave up 38 points in the second quarter and went to halftime in a big hole.

“Second quarter again decided the game,” Drummond said. “Honestly, this needs to stop. Can’t keep going in games where we’re down 15, 20 points before halftime. Try to make a fight and come back, but it’s the NBA. Teams are going to keep going. They’re going to stay hot and get themselves going. The sooner we figure that out, the better for us. We still have a chance to make some noise.”

It wasn’t all about Van Gundy’s bench, though. Charlotte dissected the Pistons in a first half in which it scored 36 of its 70 points in the paint while also knocking down 8 of 17 from the 3-point arc. Between lob dunks over the defense to Dwight Howard and back-door cuts for layups, the Hornets had the Pistons guessing and groping.

“We did a really poor job on their pick and rolls,” Van Gundy said. “Really, really poor.”

There were plenty of execution breakdowns, evident by Van Gundy burning three timeouts in a span of less than five minutes of the second quarter.

“I talked to Blake earlier. I made a couple of mistakes by not being the low man,” Ish Smith admitted. “With bumping Dwight, he got a couple of easy little lobs. Once we kept that under control, then they started spreading out for threes. They played well tonight and they played with a lot of energy, with a lot of freedom and came at us. We weathered the storm a little in the third and closed it out well in the fourth, but the second quarter was the biggest deal. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”

“Guys weren’t pulling in. Made my job really tough,” Drummond said. “I had to gauge how hard I had to be up on the pick and roll and how quickly I needed to retreat to get back to Dwight because he rolls really quick. Just tough matchups for everybody to handle. They were hitting on all cylinders, so it was a tough night overall for us.”

Tags
Hornets, Pistons, True Blue Pistons, Pistons Playback

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 114-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

1-SAME STORY – For the second straight game coming out of the All-Star break, the Pistons were taken out of the game when Stan Van Gundy went to his bench. The starters weren’t setting the world on fire at the outset, perhaps, but it was still very much a ballgame when Van Gundy began sprinkling his subs into the game in the first quarter. But over a span of 6:21 spanning the first and second quarters while Langston Galloway and Jameer Nelson made up Detroit’s backcourt, Charlotte turned a six-point lead into a 23-point cushion. Game, set, match. After the Pistons were outscored 65-21 by Boston’s bench in Friday’s loss, Van Gundy made some tweaks. Galloway for Luke Kennard at shooting guard was one of them. So was Eric Moreland for minutes in the frontcourt. Fair to guess he’s not finished experimenting. Indeed, when he went to the bench in the third quarter it was Dwight Buycks, not Nelson, to replace Ish Smith. The bench aside, defense was an issue for the Pistons in the first half no matter who played. Charlotte scored 36 points in the paint in the first half, then didn’t score in the paint in the third quarter until the 4:20 mark. The Pistons also committed 12 first-half turnovers and were outscored 24-3 from the 3-point line as they fell behind by 30 before trimming the deficit to 24 at halftime and getting it to 16 at one point in the third quarter. Charlotte finished 16 of 35 from the 3-point arc while the Pistons made a season-worst four triples in 18 attempts. The bench was outscored 51-28.

2-NEW WRINKLE – Since the trade for Blake Griffin, Stan Van Gundy has always kept one of Andre Drummond or Griffin on the court, staggering the substitution pattern to accommodate such a plan. This time he took Griffin out with two minutes left in the first quarter and Drummond after the first quarter, opening the second quarter with Eric Moreland and Anthony Tolliver. The Pistons were outscored 11-2 in the first 3:16 of the second quarter before Van Gundy rushed Griffin back into the game faster than he probably wanted to. Even with using Moreland in the first half to try to reduce the minutes of Griffin and Drummond, Griffin wound up playing 18 minutes – it would have been 19 but for Griffin picking up his third foul with 1:09 to play and coming out – and Drummond played 20-plus minutes. With the deficit at 25 after three quarters, Griffin (31 minutes) played a little more than four minutes of the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points on 10 of 18 shooting, 0 of 3 from the 3-point arc. Drummond (32 minutes) sat out the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

3-WORK IN PROGRESS – It might have been a silver lining to a very large, dark cloud, but Blake Griffin’s shot chart looked a little more like what Stan Van Gundy would like to get to, especially in the first half when he hit 7 of 9 shots and only attempted one 3-pointer. Griffin had an explosive left-handed dunk in the second half, one of two dunks in the game. Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said before the game that he saw “five or six new things in that really take advantage of his greatest strengths” installed by Van Gundy over the All-Star break. The Pistons used a lot of Griffin-Reggie Bullock dribble handoffs and while Bullock didn’t shoot well – he finished 5 of 14 and 1 of 5 from the 3-point arc – the action seemed to produce a lot of good scoring opportunities. Another sign of Bullock’s rise is that Charlotte used its best perimeter defender, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, to check him.

Related Content

Hornets

Pistons

True Blue Pistons