Detroit Pistons Unveil Newly Updated Primary Logo

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons unveiled a newly updated primary logo today which brings together the past and future of one of the National Basketball Association’s longest tenured franchises. The new look will be officially unveiled on the Detroit Pistons podium at tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery.

The Pistons’ new primary logo debuts as a new chapter of the franchise’s history is forming in downtown Detroit. The red, white and blue basketball is symbolic of the Pistons’ brand and this modern version introduces sleek, accurate groove lines, a bold team uniform font and the addition of a chrome outline – providing a nod to the region’s Motor City roots. The updated logo is the result of a six-month design process by the Detroit Pistons’ creative team in collaboration with the NBA and Nike, the official outfitter of the NBA beginning next season.

“The Detroit Pistons new primary logo celebrates the club’s long-standing history in the Detroit sports community, stays true to our brand and reflects a modern design for our future,” said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “As our organization begins a new chapter in downtown Detroit, this new logo links the franchise’s rich championship lineage with our exciting prospects for the future.”

The club announced an agreement last November with the Ilitch organization to play home games at the newly constructed Little Caesars Arena beginning with the 2017-18 NBA season. The move to downtown Detroit positions the team as a primary contributor to the new District Detroit development that will help accelerate the revitalization of the city.

Additionally, the club announced in February plans to build a state-of-the-art training, rehabilitation and sports medicine complex in the New Center area of Detroit. The multi-discipline Henry Ford - Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a new training facility and corporate headquarters for the NBA franchise; include a comprehensive sports medicine, treatment and rehabilitation facility managed by the health system; and incorporate public spaces available for community relations activation, networking receptions and team hosted events.

Merchandise featuring the team’s new look is available at The Palace Locker Room store beginning 12:30 p.m. and also immediately available on-line at www.pistonslr.com.